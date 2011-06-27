  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 2001 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Jeep Cherokee Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,385
See Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,385
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,385
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280/360 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,385
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,385
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,385
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,385
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,385
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,385
low fuel level warningyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,385
Front head room37.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,385
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,385
Length167.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3355 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height64 in.
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,385
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Forest Green PC
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Sienna Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Silverstone Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Agate
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,385
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/70R16 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,385
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 2001 Jeep Cherokee Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles