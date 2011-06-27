Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity66 cu.ft.
Length167.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height63.8 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Medium Fern Green Pearlcoat
  • Sienna Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Desert Sand Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Silverstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Agate
