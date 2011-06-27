  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee SE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Cherokee
Overview
See Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity66 cu.ft.
Length167.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3015 lbs.
Gross weight4550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height63.8 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sienna Pearlcoat
  • Desert Sand Pearlcoat
  • Silverstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Medium Fern Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Camel
See Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles