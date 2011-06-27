Used 1998 Jeep Cherokee SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.
Length167.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3181 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height64.0 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Pearlcoat
  • Chili Pepper Red Pearlcoat
  • Stone White
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Lapis Blue
  • Black
  • Moss Green Pearlcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red
  • Bright Jade Satin Glow
