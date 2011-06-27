  1. Home
Used 1998 Jeep Cherokee Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.
Length167.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3354 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height64.0 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Chili Pepper Red Pearlcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White
  • Gunmetal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Jade Satin Glow
  • Lapis Blue
  • Flame Red
  • Moss Green Pearlcoat
