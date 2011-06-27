  1. Home
Used 1998 Jeep Cherokee Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 6
Combined MPG201716
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg16/18 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/460.0 mi.320.0/360.0 mi.280.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG201716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm150 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l4.0 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5400 rpm125 hp @ 5400 rpm190 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.35.1 ft.35.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.44.3 in.44.3 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.69 cu.ft.69 cu.ft.
Length167.5 in.167.5 in.167.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3032 lbs.3181 lbs.3199 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.9 cu.ft.32.9 cu.ft.32.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height63.9 in.64.0 in.63.9 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.101.4 in.101.4 in.
Width69.4 in.69.4 in.69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Pepper Red Pearlcoat
  • Lapis Blue
  • Bright Jade Satin Glow
  • Gunmetal Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Stone White
  • Moss Green Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
