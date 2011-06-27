Used 1997 Jeep Cherokee SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Measurements
Length167.5 in.
Curb weight3177 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height64.0 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Jade Satin Glow
  • Lapis Blue
  • Gunmetal Pearlcoat
  • Moss Green Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red
  • Citron Pearlcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
