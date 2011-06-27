  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 1994 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Jeep Cherokee Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Cherokee
Overview
See Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.0/404.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Length168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2928 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height63.8 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
See Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 1994 Jeep Cherokee Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles