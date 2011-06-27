Used 1994 Jeep Cherokee SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.4/404.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Length168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3042 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height63.9 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
