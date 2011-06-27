Used 1992 Jeep Cherokee Briarwood Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Length168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3028 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height63.3 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Copper Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Black
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic Low Gloss
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic Low Gloss
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
