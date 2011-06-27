Used 1992 Jeep Cherokee Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Length168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3028 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height63.3 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Radiant Fire
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Sand Beige Metallic Low Gloss
  • Bright Copper Metallic
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic Low Gloss
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
