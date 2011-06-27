  1. Home
Used 1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Length168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3028 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height63.3 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic Low Gloss
  • Sand Beige Metallic Low Gloss
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Radiant Fire
  • Bright Copper Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Black
