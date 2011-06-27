  1. Home
Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.4/424.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height63.3 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Length165.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Colorado Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
