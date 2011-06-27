  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Cherokee
Overview
See Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.4/424.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height63.3 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Length165.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
See Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles