Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.0/404.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height63.3 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Length165.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Black
