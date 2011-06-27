Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee Laredo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.0/404.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Length165.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.6 cu.ft.
Height63.3 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Radiant Fire
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
