Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.2/404.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Length165.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.6 cu.ft.
Height63.3 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Colorado Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
