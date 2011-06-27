  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 1990 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Jeep Cherokee Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Cherokee
Overview
See Cherokee Inventory
See Cherokee Inventory
See Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG171617
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/19 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.0/404.0 mi.303.0/383.8 mi.303.0/404.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.20.2 gal.20.2 gal.
Combined MPG171617
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque224 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm224 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm224 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 4500 rpm177 hp @ 4500 rpm177 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.35.7 ft.35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.44.5 in.44.5 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.72 cu.ft.72 cu.ft.
Length165.3 in.165.3 in.165.3 in.
Curb weight3076 lbs.3076 lbs.3033 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.7 cu.ft.35.7 cu.ft.35.7 cu.ft.
Height63.3 in.63.3 in.63.3 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.101.4 in.101.4 in.
Width70.5 in.70.5 in.70.5 in.
See Cherokee InventorySee Cherokee InventorySee Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 1990 Jeep Cherokee info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles