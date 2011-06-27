Used 1990 Jeep Cherokee Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|17
|16
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|15/19 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|303.0/404.0 mi.
|303.0/383.8 mi.
|303.0/404.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.2 gal.
|20.2 gal.
|20.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|16
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|224 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|224 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|224 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 4500 rpm
|177 hp @ 4500 rpm
|177 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.7 ft.
|35.7 ft.
|35.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|Front hip room
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.5 in.
|44.5 in.
|44.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.3 in.
|35.3 in.
|35.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|72 cu.ft.
|72 cu.ft.
|72 cu.ft.
|Length
|165.3 in.
|165.3 in.
|165.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3076 lbs.
|3076 lbs.
|3033 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|35.7 cu.ft.
|35.7 cu.ft.
|35.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|63.3 in.
|63.3 in.
|63.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|1150.0 lbs.
|1150.0 lbs.
|1150.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|101.4 in.
|101.4 in.
|101.4 in.
|Width
|70.5 in.
|70.5 in.
|70.5 in.
