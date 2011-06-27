Jeep Dealership
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Slate Blue Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I421/29 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1250 - 20...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Renegade Freedom with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZACNJDAB3MPN12486
Stock: MPN12486
Listed since: 08-31-2021
- $58,420MSRP
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited RubiconExteriorInterior21 miles away
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Bright White Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHCRecent Arrival!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXFN9MW796701
Stock: MW796701
Listed since: 09-23-2021
- $31,560MSRP
2021 Jeep Cherokee AltitudeExteriorInterior21 miles away
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4 Cherokee Latitude Plus, 4D S...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Cherokee Altitude with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLLB4MD168992
Stock: MD168992
Listed since: 12-23-2020
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Slate Blue Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4Recent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPG Price incl...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Renegade Freedom with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZACNJDAB4MPN11377
Stock: MPN11377
Listed since: 09-15-2021
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Slate Blue Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I421/29 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1250 - 20...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Renegade Freedom with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZACNJDAB5MPN09217
Stock: MPN09217
Listed since: 08-31-2021
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Baltic Gray Metallic Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Grand Cherokee L Overland...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJJDG1M8153186
Stock: M8153186
Listed since: 08-04-2021
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Alpine White Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I421/29 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1250 - ...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Renegade Freedom with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZACNJDAB1MPN11384
Stock: MPN11384
Listed since: 08-31-2021
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTRecent Arrival! 19/26 Cit...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJJDG2M8152113
Stock: M8152113
Listed since: 09-23-2021
- $61,270MSRP
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L OverlandExteriorInterior21 miles away
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Velvet Red Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJKDGXM8189772
Stock: M8189772
Listed since: 09-11-2021
- $27,330MSRP
2021 Jeep Compass SportExteriorInterior21 miles away
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Laser Blue Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Compass Sport FWD 6-Speed Aisin Automatic 2.4L I422/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJCAB7MT581090
Stock: MT581090
Listed since: 06-02-2021
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Black Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4Recent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPG Price includes:...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Renegade Freedom with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZACNJDAB5MPN08309
Stock: MPN08309
Listed since: 09-15-2021
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Black Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4Recent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPG Price includes:...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Renegade Freedom with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZACNJDAB9MPN11312
Stock: MPN11312
Listed since: 09-15-2021
- $49,220MSRP
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L LimitedExteriorInterior21 miles away
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Baltic Gray Metallic Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJJBG8M8152118
Stock: M8152118
Listed since: 08-12-2021
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Alpine White Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4Recent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPG Price in...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Renegade Freedom with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZACNJDAB0MPN08654
Stock: MPN08654
Listed since: 09-15-2021
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Black Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I421/29 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1250 - 2021 Na...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Renegade Freedom with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZACNJDAB6MPN12773
Stock: MPN12773
Listed since: 08-31-2021
- $45,845MSRP
2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail Crew CabExteriorInterior21 miles away
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Black Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6HJTAG0ML600610
Stock: ML600610
Listed since: 09-09-2021
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Alpine White Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I421/29 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1250 - ...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Renegade Freedom with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZACNJDAB7MPN11616
Stock: MPN11616
Listed since: 08-31-2021
- $39,670MSRP
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee FreedomExteriorInterior21 miles away
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/26 City/Highway MPG Price include...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Freedom with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEAG1MC784870
Stock: MC784870
Listed since: 09-11-2021
- $61,270MSRP
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L OverlandExteriorInterior21 miles away
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTRecent Arrival!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJKDG6M8189770
Stock: M8189770
Listed since: 09-13-2021
- $31,190MSRP
2021 Jeep Renegade FreedomExteriorInterior21 miles away
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Black Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I421/29 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1250 - 2021 Na...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Renegade Freedom with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZACNJDAB9MPN11892
Stock: MPN11892
Listed since: 08-31-2021
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Silver Zynith 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJJDG4M8152114
Stock: M8152114
Listed since: 08-27-2021
- $48,875MSRP
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L LimitedExteriorInterior21 miles away
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Bright White Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJJBG6M8143224
Stock: M8143224
Listed since: 09-07-2021
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Slate Blue Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I421/29 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1250 - 20...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Renegade Freedom with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZACNJDAB0MPN11330
Stock: MPN11330
Listed since: 08-31-2021
- $60,745MSRP
2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Crew CabExteriorInterior21 miles away
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville - Castroville / Texas
Located 21 miles away from San Antonio, TX
*CALL 210-890-6989* Sarge Green Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Price includes: $1000 - 2021 National Reta...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6JJTBG8ML572751
Stock: ML572751
Listed since: 07-02-2021
