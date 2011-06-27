Used 2000 Jaguar XKR Convertible Consumer Reviews

Steve S , 04/19/2007

Driving an XKR is like riding in a work of art. Nothing beats the 99-04 body. I do wish it had 6 speeds but the car was worth every penny. Less than 10k miles for 7 years. Great acceleration and handling. Passenger side window has a manufacturer's flaw and sometimes does not go back up when person exists. I suggest a trickle charger to keep battery charged with the convertable. No regrets.