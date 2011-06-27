  1. Home
Used 2000 Jaguar XKR Convertible Consumer Reviews

Work of art

Steve S, 04/19/2007
Driving an XKR is like riding in a work of art. Nothing beats the 99-04 body. I do wish it had 6 speeds but the car was worth every penny. Less than 10k miles for 7 years. Great acceleration and handling. Passenger side window has a manufacturer's flaw and sometimes does not go back up when person exists. I suggest a trickle charger to keep battery charged with the convertable. No regrets.

Jaguar XKR

Shaguar Man, 10/16/2004
This car is a solid, fun to drive, head turner

a powerful pussycat

fluffy, 02/07/2003
an eyeturner. the most beautiful car on the road in the price range men salivate women turn green two peopl (thirty five years' age difference and different gender) both had the same reaction to the car - "butter" - it is so smoooooth

Research Similar Vehicles