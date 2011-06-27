Used 2011 Jaguar XK XKR175 75th Anniversary Limited Ed. Consumer Reviews
Perhaps the flat out best car on the planet
1970l78, 06/17/2011
11 of 12 people found this review helpful
Just bought my new 2011 XKR Convertible 5 weeks ago. I can't begin to tell everyone out there how amazing this car is. Had a 2007 on a 2 year lease a few years back and that was just the 300hp XK. I thought that car was wicked. How wrong I was. Never has so much power been combined with such grace. Great looks, flat out astounding performance, and finally I feel like a rock star again. Can't wait to go to work in the morning. Can't wait to go anywhere in this car. Wow. Love it.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the XK
Related Used 2011 Jaguar XK XKR175 75th Anniversary Limited Ed. info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner