Used 2011 Jaguar XK XKR175 75th Anniversary Limited Ed. Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 XK
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Perhaps the flat out best car on the planet

1970l78, 06/17/2011
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Just bought my new 2011 XKR Convertible 5 weeks ago. I can't begin to tell everyone out there how amazing this car is. Had a 2007 on a 2 year lease a few years back and that was just the 300hp XK. I thought that car was wicked. How wrong I was. Never has so much power been combined with such grace. Great looks, flat out astounding performance, and finally I feel like a rock star again. Can't wait to go to work in the morning. Can't wait to go anywhere in this car. Wow. Love it.

Research Similar Vehicles