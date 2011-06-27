Used 2011 Jaguar XK XKR175 75th Anniversary Limited Ed. Consumer Reviews

1970l78 , 06/17/2011

Just bought my new 2011 XKR Convertible 5 weeks ago. I can't begin to tell everyone out there how amazing this car is. Had a 2007 on a 2 year lease a few years back and that was just the 300hp XK. I thought that car was wicked. How wrong I was. Never has so much power been combined with such grace. Great looks, flat out astounding performance, and finally I feel like a rock star again. Can't wait to go to work in the morning. Can't wait to go anywhere in this car. Wow. Love it.