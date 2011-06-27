  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK
  4. Used 2010 Jaguar XK
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Jaguar XK Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 XK
Overview
Starting MSRP
$88,150
See XK Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$88,150
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$88,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.6/354.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$88,150
Torque380 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$88,150
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$88,150
Advanced Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$88,150
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
Bowers & Wilkins premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
525 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$88,150
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$88,150
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$88,150
Burl Walnut Wood Veneer Finishyes
Knurled Aluminum Finish Trimyes
Rich Oak Veneer Finishyes
HD Radioyes
Figured Ebony Veneer Finishyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$88,150
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$88,150
16 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$88,150
Rear head room33.1 in.
Rear leg room27.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$88,150
20" Kalimnos-Style Wheelsyes
19" Chromed-Artura Style Wheels w/Dunlop Runflat Tiresyes
Non-Standard Paint Coloryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$88,150
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.7 cu.ft.
Length188.7 in.
Curb weight3739 lbs.
Gross weight4674 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height52.3 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$88,150
Exterior Colors
  • Radiance Metallic (Limited Production)
  • Winter Gold Metallic (Limited Production)
  • Claret Metallic
  • Botanical Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Gold Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Frost Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Fire Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Lunar Grey Metallic
  • Pearl Grey Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Porcelain
  • Vapour Grey Metallic
  • Ultimate Black
  • Azure Blue Metallic (Limited Production)
Interior Colors
  • Caramel, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Ivory/Charcoal, premium leather
  • Ivory/Slate, premium leather
  • Ivory/Oyster, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$88,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$88,150
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$88,150
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 15000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See XK Inventory

Related Used 2010 Jaguar XK Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles