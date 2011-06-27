  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK
  4. Used 2009 Jaguar XK
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Jaguar XK Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 XK
Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,200
See XK Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$83,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$83,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.8/470.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$83,200
Torque310 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$83,200
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$83,200
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
525 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$83,200
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$83,200
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$83,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,200
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,200
Rear head room33.2 in.
Rear leg room23.1 in.
Rear shoulder room42.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$83,200
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3759 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length188.6 in.
Ground clearance4.0 in.
Height52.3 in.
EPA interior volume84.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$83,200
Exterior Colors
  • Azure Blue
  • Vapour Grey
  • Winter Gold Metallic
  • Botanical Green
  • Pearl Grey
  • Salsa
  • Radiance Metallic
  • Porcelain
  • Lunar Grey
  • Midnight Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Fire Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Frost Blue
  • Ultimate Black
Interior Colors
  • Caramel, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Ivory/Charcoal, leather
  • Ivory/Slate, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$83,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$83,200
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$83,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 12500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See XK Inventory

Related Used 2009 Jaguar XK Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles