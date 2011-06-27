  1. Home
Used 2009 Jaguar XK Convertible Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Love it

Gary Ress, 07/05/2018
2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
It's a great car and it rides like a dream... One of my all time favorites and I have had 11 Corvettes, Jaguars, Mini's and Mercedes

Performance
Interior
Comfort
