Used 2008 Jaguar XK-Series XKR Consumer Reviews
Exceeded My Expectations
Bought a certified used XKR convertible with 9220 miles, 6/100k warranty, and the Jag special financing. I've owned Mercedes SL, Boxster, Audi, and other luxury automobiles. This vehicle is the perfect blend of all of them. Great ride, neat exhaust notes, unbelievable sound system, and OMG - the power. Does not handle like the mid-engine Boxster, but a small inconvenience. Did I really get nearly 27 MPG on the interstate?! One thing is for sure, the Mini Cooper drivers won't be waving at me!
A great GT - luxury and performance
I have owned 3 porsches and several bmws as well. Had every intention of purchasing m6 until completed test drives. Test drove 911s, m6, and maserati GT in addition to xkr. An absolutely beautiful car inside and out. I thought performed better (felt over engineered) and far better looking vehicle than m6, had much better luxury appointments (like gorgeous suede cabin top interior and superior nav) and much better curb appeal than 911s. While 911s is better handling car, I found the xkr to be quicker. While the maserati gt is an equally if not more elegant car, it didn't come close to xkr on drive performance
The XKR is INCREDIBLE!!
I just picked up my brand new 08 XKR convertible, and it is a blast!! In my opinion, it is the best looking car for under 100k. I am glad I got this over the 6 series. It has great performance and great sound! I get looks from everybody. My son loves to drive it as well.
Best Car in a Long time to hit the roads
What a car! This car is top. Best I have owned. It's legend, piece of art and best driving experience to hit the road in a long time.
Oh my GOSH!!
I drive many cars before I make a buying decision. Not this time. 5 minutes into my test drive I went back to the delaership and signed the paperwork. The only thing better than the drive and the beautifully updated interior is the exterior which is clearly the nicest looking car on the road. Have only had it for a few weeks but each day gets better and better.
