  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK-Series
  4. Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series
  5. Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series XKR
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series XKR Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 XK-Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
17 reviews
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$6,087 - $11,646
Used XK-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

On Top of the World

GOKITTY, 05/21/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have wanted a Jag for over 30 years. Well, it was finally time. Just to make sure, I drove every conceiveable competitor. Corvette, BMW, Mercedes, Volvo, Aston Martin, Lexus - you name it. The XKR is the best overall choice. It is stunning. Strangers drool. It is THE gentleman's sportscar. And the service from Hennessy was unbelieveable. Top notch.

Report Abuse

Fantastic

Jagman, 01/28/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Swapped my 2002 XKR for this 2005 XKR. Definite upgrade & improvement. Since both cars were black, most don't realize it is not the same car. However, the increased horse power and extra gear (6th) give a different driving experience and improved performance over the previous model. This car can be driven all day and averages close to 20 mpg, not that I care, but it is impressive. Best car I have ever owned.

Report Abuse

Driving a dream

midaem, 08/16/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is like driving all the spactacular car dreams you've had all your life. It handles like I don't even need to be there. When you are driving the XKR you KNOW there is NO BETTER car on the road. It is the best, and you are in it. Strangers talk to me at red lights and in parking lots, and I know its not because of my red hair on my 50 year old body. Its all about the car. I am the princess I never got to be when I was a girl, I am the Homecoming Queen, but mostly I am the plastic surgeon's wife who EARNED this little piece of ultimate luxury.

Report Abuse

Superb GT Car

Jag Lover, 06/02/2016
XKR 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This 2005 XKR coupe is the third Jag I have owned. Previous cars included a 1969 E-Type 2+2 and a 2004 XK8 coupe. While this car is now 11 years old, it is drop dead gorgeous, and I still find myself sneaking out to the garage occasionally at night just to admire it. The DNA from the E-Type is much more obvious for this first series of XK8s and XKRs than the 2nd generation XK8s and XKRs, and just like the E-Type, these cars will always look beautiful no matter how old they become. And while they look great in photos, they have a very striking physical presence when seen in the flesh that rivals any exotic from Italy or Germany. I never feel as though I am playing second fiddle when driving this car. If the E-Type is a WWII Spitfire, the XKR is a Lear jet on steroids. It is a superb, outrageously beautiful, classy, and fast GT car with an original 2005 sticker price of just shy of $100,000 that can now be purchased for around a quarter of that price. Eventually, the ones with low miles and in great condition are going to begin to appreciate significantly in value. The perfect combination of speed, grace and sensuous good looks. A thing of beauty is a joy forever.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

XKR Coupe

Young Mach, 05/01/2005
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

This has to be the hottest car in the street. This car gives you great confidence every time you drive this fantastic automobile. Put some TV's in the headrest and set of 20-inch chrome giovanni's with some yokohama low pro z- rated tires and you're good to go.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale

Related Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series XKR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles