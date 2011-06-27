Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series XKR Consumer Reviews
On Top of the World
I have wanted a Jag for over 30 years. Well, it was finally time. Just to make sure, I drove every conceiveable competitor. Corvette, BMW, Mercedes, Volvo, Aston Martin, Lexus - you name it. The XKR is the best overall choice. It is stunning. Strangers drool. It is THE gentleman's sportscar. And the service from Hennessy was unbelieveable. Top notch.
Fantastic
Swapped my 2002 XKR for this 2005 XKR. Definite upgrade & improvement. Since both cars were black, most don't realize it is not the same car. However, the increased horse power and extra gear (6th) give a different driving experience and improved performance over the previous model. This car can be driven all day and averages close to 20 mpg, not that I care, but it is impressive. Best car I have ever owned.
Driving a dream
This is like driving all the spactacular car dreams you've had all your life. It handles like I don't even need to be there. When you are driving the XKR you KNOW there is NO BETTER car on the road. It is the best, and you are in it. Strangers talk to me at red lights and in parking lots, and I know its not because of my red hair on my 50 year old body. Its all about the car. I am the princess I never got to be when I was a girl, I am the Homecoming Queen, but mostly I am the plastic surgeon's wife who EARNED this little piece of ultimate luxury.
Superb GT Car
This 2005 XKR coupe is the third Jag I have owned. Previous cars included a 1969 E-Type 2+2 and a 2004 XK8 coupe. While this car is now 11 years old, it is drop dead gorgeous, and I still find myself sneaking out to the garage occasionally at night just to admire it. The DNA from the E-Type is much more obvious for this first series of XK8s and XKRs than the 2nd generation XK8s and XKRs, and just like the E-Type, these cars will always look beautiful no matter how old they become. And while they look great in photos, they have a very striking physical presence when seen in the flesh that rivals any exotic from Italy or Germany. I never feel as though I am playing second fiddle when driving this car. If the E-Type is a WWII Spitfire, the XKR is a Lear jet on steroids. It is a superb, outrageously beautiful, classy, and fast GT car with an original 2005 sticker price of just shy of $100,000 that can now be purchased for around a quarter of that price. Eventually, the ones with low miles and in great condition are going to begin to appreciate significantly in value. The perfect combination of speed, grace and sensuous good looks. A thing of beauty is a joy forever.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
XKR Coupe
This has to be the hottest car in the street. This car gives you great confidence every time you drive this fantastic automobile. Put some TV's in the headrest and set of 20-inch chrome giovanni's with some yokohama low pro z- rated tires and you're good to go.
Sponsored cars related to the XK-Series
Related Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series XKR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner