Used 2002 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 100 Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
XKR 100 Coupe First Impressions

J. S. Henry, 06/02/2002
High performance, incredible luxury! Tackles any road at crazy speeds. Braking is outstanding, throttle response especially quick, gas pedal feedback too light. Engine is smooth, quiet, very torquey. Automatic trans is excellent; 6-speed would be more fun! Steering is tight and predictable, too insulated from "road feel". Recaro seats are spectacular. Buttons are "Fordish", but intuitive. Gas door/trunk release are too easily bumped. Sound system is great, needs in-dash CD player. Nav system accuracy and capabilities are better than most. Overall: Far classier than anything in its class. Interior luxury to match exterior sexiness. A spectacular car!

SUPER

Thomas2, 09/20/2002
This car is perfect. The best car I have ever driven. My dream car.

