Used 2001 Jaguar XK-Series XKR Features & Specs

More about the 2001 XK-Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$81,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$81,950
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$81,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.5/417.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$81,950
Torque387 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower370 hp @ 6150 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$81,950
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$81,950
320 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$81,950
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$81,950
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$81,950
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,950
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room43 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,950
Rear head room33.3 in.
Rear leg room23.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$81,950
Front track59.2 in.
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight3785 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height50.3 in.
EPA interior volume85.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.9 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track59.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$81,950
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Platinum Silver
  • Phoenix
Interior Colors
  • Oatmeal
  • Ivory
  • Cashmere
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$81,950
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
P255/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$81,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$81,950
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
