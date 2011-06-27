Used 1999 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.5/457.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight3709 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height50.5 in.
Wheel base101.9 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green
  • Carnival Red
  • Spindrift White
  • Aquamarine
  • Anthracite Mica
  • Topaz
  • Phoenix
  • Metalliceorite
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Amaranth
Interior Colors
  • Oatmeal
  • Cashmere
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
