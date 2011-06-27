  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque424 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Car Care Packageyes
RWD Premium Interior Protection Packageyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
20 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room43.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Heated Front Windshieldyes
Measurements
Length206.9 in.
Curb weight4156 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height57.5 in.
Wheel base124.3 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory w/Mineral Stitching, premium leather
  • London Tan w/Ebony Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

