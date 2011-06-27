Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|325.5/499.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|Torque
|502 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|550 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|XJR Chrome Package
|yes
|Illumination Package
|yes
|Parking Assist Package
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|Wheel Lock Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|20 total speakers
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|825 watts stereo output
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|Electric Side Window Sunblinds
|yes
|Front Ashtray and Lighter
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|dual ventilation
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|20" Farallon Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
|yes
|20" Farallon Technical Grey Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Heated Front Windshield
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|Length
|206.9 in.
|Curb weight
|4156 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.5 in.
|Wheel base
|124.3 in.
|Width
|74.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$121,000
|Free Maintenance
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
