Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJR Features & Specs

More about the 2016 XJ
Overview
Starting MSRP
$118,000
See XJ Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$118,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$118,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/499.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$118,000
Torque502 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$118,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$118,000
XJR Chrome Packageyes
Illumination Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$118,000
20 total speakersyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$118,000
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$118,000
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$118,000
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Front Ashtray and Lighteryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$118,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$118,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$118,000
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$118,000
20" Farallon Gloss Black Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Farallon Technical Grey Alloy Wheelsyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$118,000
Height57.5 in.
Wheel base119.4 in.
Length202.0 in.
Curb weight4134 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$118,000
Exterior Colors
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Ebony
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Celestial Black Premium
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Tempest Grey Premium
  • Storm Grey Premium
  • Black Berry Premium
  • Ammonite Grey Metallic
  • Ingot Premium
  • Aurora Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet w/Red Stitching, leather
  • Jet w/London Tan Stitching, leather
  • Jet/Ivory w/Ivory Stitching, leather
  • Jet/London Tan w/London Tan Stitching, leather
  • Jet/Red Zone w/Red Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$118,000
295/30R20 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$118,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$118,000
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
