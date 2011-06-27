  1. Home
Used 2015 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$119,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$119,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$119,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/499.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$119,000
Torque502 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$119,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$119,000
Wheel Lock Packyes
Illumination Packageyes
Premium Rear Seat Package w/Semi-Aniline Trimyes
Storage Packyes
Adaptive Cruise Control Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$119,000
20 total speakersyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$119,000
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$119,000
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$119,000
Front Ashtray and Lighteryes
Jet w/Tonal Semi-Aniline Trim with Illumination Packageyes
Electric Side Window Sunshadesyes
London Tan Semi-Aniline Trim with Illumination Packageyes
Ivory w/Jet Semi-Aniline Trim with Illumination Packageyes
Jet Semi-Aniline Trim with Illumination Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$119,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$119,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$119,000
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room44.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$119,000
20" Farallon Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Heated Front Windscreenyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$119,000
Length206.8 in.
Curb weight4147 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume127.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base124.3 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$119,000
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Lunar Grey Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Caviar Metallic
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Stratus Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet, premium leather
  • Jet w/Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Jet w/London Tan Stitching, premium leather
  • Jet/Red Zone, leather
  • Jet/London Tan, leather
  • London Tan, premium leather
  • Jet/Ivory, leather
  • Ivory w/Jet Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$119,000
295/30R20 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$119,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$119,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 16000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
