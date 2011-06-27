Used 2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio Features & Specs

  1. Home
Starting MSRP
$84,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$84,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$84,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.2/520.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$84,700
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$84,700
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$84,700
Wheel Lock Packyes
Visibility Packageyes
Illumination Packageyes
Rear Seat Packageyes
Elements Packyes
Storage Packyes
Adaptive Cruise Control Packageyes
Premium Rear Seat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$84,700
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$84,700
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$84,700
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,700
Front Ashtray and Lighteryes
Meridian 1300W Reference Audio System w/Conversation Assistyes
Jet Suedecloth Headlineryes
Jet w/Tonal Semi-Aniline Trim with Illumination Packageyes
Front Seat Massageyes
Bordeaux Semi-Aniline Trim with Illumination Packageyes
Jet Semi-Aniline Trim with Illumination Packageyes
Ivory w/Navy Semi-Aniline Trim with Illumination Packageyes
Meridian 825W Surround Sound Systemyes
Electric Rear Window Sunshadeyes
Ivory w/Bordeaux Semi-Aniline Trim with Illumination Packageyes
Ivory w/Mineral Semi-Aniline Trim with Illumination Packageyes
London Tan Semi-Aniline Trim with Illumination Packageyes
Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyes
Ivory w/Jet Semi-Aniline Trim with Illumination Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$84,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,700
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,700
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room44.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,700
19" Toba Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Orona Anthracite Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Kasuga Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Orona Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Kasuga High Gloss Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
20" All-Season Tiresyes
Trunk Badge Deleteyes
19" Aleutian Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Heated Front Windscreenyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$84,700
Length206.8 in.
Curb weight4151 lbs.
Gross weight5401 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume127.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base124.3 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$84,700
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Lunar Grey Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Caviar Metallic
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Stratus Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory w/Mineral Stitching, premium leather
  • Jet, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Truffle Stitching, leather
  • Cirrus, leather
  • Cashew, leather
  • Jet, leather
  • London Tan w/Navy Stitching, leather
  • London Tan w/Jet Stitching, leather
  • London Tan, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Navy Stitching, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Jet Stitching, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Bordeaux Stitching, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Jet Stitching, leather
  • Ivory w/Oyster Stitching, leather
  • Navy, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$84,700
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
275/40R19 105H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$84,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$84,700
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 16000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
