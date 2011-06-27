Used 2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$81,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$81,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.2/542.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$81,200
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$81,200
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$81,200
Wheel Lock Packyes
Visibility Packageyes
Illumination Packageyes
Rear Seat Packageyes
Elements Packyes
Premium Rear Seat Packageyes
Storage Packyes
Adaptive Cruise Control Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$81,200
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$81,200
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and chrome trim on center consoleyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$81,200
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$81,200
Meridian 825W Surround Sound Systemyes
3-Spoke Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyes
Front Ashtray and Lighteryes
Meridian 1300W Reference Audio System w/Conversation Assistyes
Jet Suedecloth Headlineryes
Front Seat Massageyes
Electric Rear Window Sunshadeyes
Semi-Aniline Leather Seats and Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$81,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,200
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,200
Rear leg room44.1 in.
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$81,200
19" Toba Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Orona Anthracite Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Kasuga Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Orona Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Kasuga High Gloss Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
20" All-Season Tiresyes
Trunk Badge Deleteyes
19" Aleutian Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Heated Front Windscreenyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$81,200
Front track64.0 in.
Length206.8 in.
Curb weight3957 lbs.
Gross weight5126 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume127.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base124.3 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$81,200
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Osmium Blue Metallic
  • Satellite Grey Metallic
  • Stratus Grey Metallic
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Carnelian Red Metallic
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Lunar Grey Metallic
  • Caviar Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Ebony
  • Cashmere Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Jet, premium leather
  • Cashew, leather
  • London Tan, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Jet, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$81,200
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
275/40R19 105H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$81,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$81,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 16000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
