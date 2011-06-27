Used 2013 Jaguar XJ Sedan Consumer Reviews

Welcome to my gentleman's stage of life cbrandi , 04/22/2015 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've owned performance oriented cars of all stripes. This is my first tilt into the luxury side of the equation. I've had two previous Jaguars and loved them, being fast, comfortable and beautiful. I like the fact that these cars stand apart from the German crowd. They offer color choices and interior choices unlike the German boredom. BTW I've owned several German cars too. Report Abuse

SEXY...COMFORT...POWER...ECONOMY...GORGEOUS Alan , 04/09/2018 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is the most underrated Luxury car out there. The experts seem to be biased due to ancient history. When it comes to the essentials of a SPORTY LUXURY CAR, the XJ JAGUAR! Powerful, quick, comfortable ECONOMICAL. I GET 35 Miles per gallon on highway and about 25 to 30 around town. If you want to accelerate quickly you’ve got it. People comment all the time about this beautiful it is. I’ve owned LS Lexus, Mercedes S class, bmw. In certain features each is superior. But overall this has best of the best for exterior, interior beauty with economical powerful performance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Jaguar XJL portfolio, awesome car Bill A , 05/30/2017 XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful After you buy one you will not want to drive anything but a Jaguar. I have owned many fine cars but the Jag is so comfortable, quiet, plush, and powerful, it makes my Lincolns, and Mercedes pale by comparison, and the Jag costs less than the my Benz. Since purchase in 2013, nothing has broken. For required service the dealer picks up my car and leaves me a new Jag to use and delivers my car back to me. On trips the Jag delivers 30 mpg ! Where ever I go people look at it and comment how good it looks. Back seat passengers are in awe of the space. I am about to buy another one. I dislike only one thing, the engine shuts off at stop lights etc and restarts when you take your foot off the brake, very stupid idea, thank goodness there is an "eco" button to disable it. I LIKED THIS CAR SO MUCH I TRADED IT FOR A NEW ONE. THE NEW ONE HAS A FEW MORE FEATURES AND IS OF THE SAME SUPERB QUALITY, TROUBLE FREE FOR THE LAST 4 THOUSAND MILES. BUT I STILL HATE THE AUTOMATIC SHUTOFF, RE START IDIOTIC IDEA, THANK GOODNESS IT CAN BE SHUT OFF WITH THE "ECO" BUTTON. AWESOME CAR! As of 5/30/19, the 2016 car has 20,000 miles on it, not one problem, what a great car to drive, I still hate the auto shut off when I stop, if I forget to hit the"eco" button off. This car is head and shoulders nicer than my 550 Benz was, and so much more reliable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best value for $$$ carlspackler1 , 12/14/2014 XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful UPDATE: This is still my favorite of all the cars I've owned. It is rock solid and quiet at cruise speeds, corners superbly, and is very reliable. Inept dealer service has been the only drawback - having to return to the dealer 4 times to reset the service indicator warning. Simply the best car I've owned. After many Mercedes, I grew tired of their mundane interiors, and lately their Rube Goldberg exterior styling. The interior is measureably more luxurious and inviting than any Mercedes we've owned. The doors close with a solid "thunk"' reflecting the quality. Instrumentation is straightforward, and the audio quality is far beyond anything we've heard from Mercedes. Despite the negative reviews of the audio/navigation system, we've found this system much more user friendly, and programs easier than Mercedes clunky system. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse