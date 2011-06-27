  1. Home
Used 2012 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/455.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Speed Packyes
Adaptive Cruise Control Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
1200 watts stereo outputyes
Bowers & Wilkins premium brand speakersyes
20 total speakersyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, alloy and wood steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and chrome trim on center consoleyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Tipped Leather Dash Trimyes
Jet Softgrain Headlineryes
All Leather Steering Wheelyes
Front Ashtray and Lighteryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
massagingyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
20 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
20 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear leg room44.1 in.
multi-level heatingyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
19" Toba Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Toba Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Orona Anthracite Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Kasuga Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Orona Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Amirante Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
20" All-Season Tiresyes
20" Kasuga High Gloss Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Aleutian Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Heated Front Windscreenyes
Delete "XJ" or "XJL" Badgeyes
Measurements
Front track64.0 in.
Length206.6 in.
Curb weight4323 lbs.
Gross weight5270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.0 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base124.3 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • Stratus Grey Metallic
  • Azurite Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Taiga Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Claret Metallic
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • Pearl Gray
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Caviar Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • London Tan, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
275/35R20 102Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
