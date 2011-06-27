  1. Home
Used 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged Features & Specs

More about the 2011 XJ
Overview
Starting MSRP
$90,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$90,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$90,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/455.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$90,700
Torque424 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$90,700
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$90,700
ACC Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$90,700
1200 watts stereo outputyes
Bowers & Wilkins premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
20 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$90,700
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and chrome trim on center consoleyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$90,700
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$90,700
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Figured Ebony Veneeryes
Carbon Fiber Veneeryes
3-Spoke Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyes
Front Ashtray and Lighteryes
Burl Walnut Veneeryes
Satin Elm Veneeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$90,700
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$90,700
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
leatheryes
massagingyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
20 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
20 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$90,700
Rear leg room44.1 in.
multi-level heatingyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$90,700
19" Toba Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Toba Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Delete XJL Badgeyes
20" Orona Anthracite Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Kasuga Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Amirante Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Orona Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Heated Windscreenyes
Non-Standard Paint & Interior Combinationyes
19" Aleutian Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$90,700
Front track64.0 in.
Length206.6 in.
Curb weight4323 lbs.
Gross weight5270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.0 in.
Wheel base124.3 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$90,700
Exterior Colors
  • Botanical Green Metallic
  • Claret Metallic
  • Caviar Metallic
  • Porcelain
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pearl Grey Metallic
  • Lunar Grey Metallic
  • Frost Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Blue
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Vapour Grey Metallic
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • Ebony
Interior Colors
  • London Tan, leather
  • Navy, leather
  • Cashew, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Jet, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$90,700
P275/35R20 102Y tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$90,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$90,700
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 50000 mi.
