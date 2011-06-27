  1. Home
Used 2009 Jaguar XJ XJR Features & Specs

More about the 2009 XJ
Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,575
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$83,575
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$83,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$83,575
Torque413 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$83,575
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$83,575
320 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$83,575
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$83,575
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$83,575
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,575
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,575
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$83,575
Maximum cargo capacity16.4 cu.ft.
Length200.4 in.
Curb weight3946 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.0 in.
EPA interior volume121.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base119.4 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$83,575
Exterior Colors
  • Winter Gold Metallic
  • Radiance Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Grey
  • Porcelain
  • Pearl Grey
  • Frost Blue
  • Emerald Fire
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Botanical Green
  • Vapour Grey
  • Azure Blue
  • Ultimate Black
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Champagne, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$83,575
255/35R Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$83,575
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$83,575
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 12500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
