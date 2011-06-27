  1. Home
Used 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L Features & Specs

More about the 2006 XJ-Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$64,330
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,330
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,330
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/562.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,330
Torque310 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,330
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,330
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,330
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
wood trim on shift knobyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,330
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,330
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,330
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,330
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,330
Front track61.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3779 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length205.3 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume107.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base124.4 in.
Width76.5 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,330
Exterior Colors
  • White Onyx
  • Slate
  • Zircon
  • Winter Gold
  • Ebony
  • Indigo Blue
  • British Racing Green
  • Quartz
  • Platinum Silver
  • Seafrost
  • Radiance
Interior Colors
  • Champagne, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Dove, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,330
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
235/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,330
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,330
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 12000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles