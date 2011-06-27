Used 2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.4/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque387 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower370 hp @ 6150 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
320 watts stereo outputyes
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in trunk-CD stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.7 cu.ft.
Length197.8 in.
Curb weight4050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width70.8 in.
Rear track59 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum
  • Anthracite
  • Carnival Red
  • British Racing Green
  • White Onyx
  • Ebony
  • Zircon
  • Quartz
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Oatmeal
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
P255/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
