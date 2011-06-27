  1. Home
Used 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR 100 Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
WOW!

thebigone, 04/22/2002
The Jaguar XJR100 is one fine vehicle. It rides like a dream and looks great. I have had this car for only one week and the car has had absolutely no problem. Ford has really turned Jaguar around. I strongly suggest you look into a Jaguar for your next car.

2002 xjr 100

Rodney Chanin, 06/15/2006
The xjr 100 has very good performance and if driven civilized surprisingly good fuel economy. The fitting of the body is of high quality. The exterior design is getting a little tired.

If everyone could afford one!

JIR, 05/03/2002
This is truley the finest car I have ever owned. I have owned s 500's and BNW 740il. Nothing compares. It does need a little more technology.!

