  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas Features & Specs

More about the 2001 XJ-Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$85,550
See XJ-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$85,550
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$85,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.4/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$85,550
Torque387 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower370 hp @ 6150 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$85,550
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$85,550
320 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$85,550
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$85,550
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$85,550
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,550
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,550
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$85,550
Front track59.1 in.
Length202.7 in.
Curb weight4079 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height53.2 in.
EPA interior volume114.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width81.7 in.
Rear track59.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$85,550
Exterior Colors
  • Mistral
  • British Racing Green
  • Titanium
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Seafrost
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Platinum Silver
  • Emerald Green
  • White Onyx
  • Westminster Blue
  • Carnival Red
  • Topaz
Interior Colors
  • Oatmeal
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
  • Cashmere
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$85,550
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/50R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$85,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$85,550
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See XJ-Series Inventory

Related Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles