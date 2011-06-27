  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8L Features & Specs

More about the 1998 XJ-Series
Overview
See XJ-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.0/470.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length202.7 in.
Curb weight4044 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Mistral Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Green Pearl Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Sherwood Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Madeira Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Antiqua Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
See XJ-Series Inventory

Related Used 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8L info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles