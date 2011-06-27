Used 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Super Vehicle cwiningar , 03/12/2012 18 of 18 people found this review helpful This was my first Jaguar and has always been my dream car. I always joked that when I retired I would get a jaguar and guess what, I got one!! It has met every expectation I could of had. I have never driven a car so smooth and beautiful. I sure do get the looks and love every minute of it. I am averaging 26-28 MPG on the highway. I could not ask for a better car and I love love this one. Report Abuse

I will never buy another type of car Iostream , 03/06/2002 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have wanted a Jaguar for quite some time, and finally broke down and bought one. There is really nothing to dislike about the Vanden Plas. I am sold, I will never own another brand of car again.

Always wanted a '98 Jaguar Vanden Plas HOF III , 12/01/2006 17 of 18 people found this review helpful When Ford bought Jag in the mid 90s and made the improvements that had been a concern for previous Jag owners, I really got excited! I remember going to the dealership and seeing the '98 Vanden Plas in Pewter with oyster interior and thought it was the most beautiful car available at the time. I was fortunate to have some friends in the auto industry that go to auctions regularly and they came across a beauty in the Cabernet color with the oyster interior with all the options that had been immaculately cared for. I bought it from them and have had nothing but PURE enjoyment since. Rolls Royce is the only car that compares to the ride and comfort experience in my mind!

One Killer Kat shakur10011 , 02/23/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased my 1998 xj8vdp 500 miles away from my home. it was a one owner car and she kept the car very well maintained. all manufacturer suggested maintenance have been performed and documented and every other little thing she had done as well. needless to say, my 5oo mile trip went by too fast and left me wanting to bypass my home to enjoy the ride even more. I had an oil service done the next day and with only 71,000 miles on this "Killer Kat" i know i will be leaping onto the highway soon. so if you live on the east coast you are sure to catch me prowling and growling pass all the other so called luxury sport sedans (bmw, lexus, mercedes), they don't compare.