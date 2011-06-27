Used 1997 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/485.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque289 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length202.8 in.
Curb weight4130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cabernet Pearl Metallic
  • Nautilus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Pearl Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Westminster Blue
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Steel Grey III Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Antigua Pearl Metallic
