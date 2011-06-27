  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Features & Specs

More about the 1996 XJ-Series
Overview
See XJ-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque282 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower237 hp @ 4700 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Measurements
Length191.2 in.
Curb weight4022 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.4 cu.ft.
Height48.7 in.
Wheel base102.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Nautilus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
See XJ-Series Inventory

Related Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles