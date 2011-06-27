Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.0/470.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque289 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4700 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.
Curb weight4080 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Nautilus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
