  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ12 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 XJ-Series
Overview
See XJ-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.4/321.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque353 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower313 hp @ 5350 rpm
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Measurements
Length202.7 in.
Curb weight4130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Nautilus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
See XJ-Series Inventory

Related Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ12 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles