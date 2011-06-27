Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS V12 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque351 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower301 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.1 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length191.2 in.
Curb weight4306 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height48.7 in.
Wheel base102.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rose Bronze Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Black
  • Signal Red
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Flamenco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Westminster Blue
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Steel Grey Pearl Metallic
